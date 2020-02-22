Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $698-718 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.73 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.59-0.63 EPS.
NASDAQ INOV traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 505,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,099. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.63.
Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
