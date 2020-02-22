Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $698-718 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.73 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.59-0.63 EPS.

NASDAQ INOV traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 505,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,099. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inovalon from to in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.