Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.28. Intec Pharma shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 6,010,300 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intec Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.05.

In other Intec Pharma news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 725,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $225,044.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,424,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,718.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intec Pharma by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

About Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

