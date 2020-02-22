Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Integer also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.10-5.30 EPS.

Shares of Integer stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $97.85. 226,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.01. Integer has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.32.

In other Integer news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

