ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) will announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. ITT posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ITT from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

ITT stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.19. 981,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,134. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average of $65.41. ITT has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in ITT by 1,851.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

