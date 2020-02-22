Ivy Price Down 88.2% This Week (IVY)

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Ivy has traded 88.2% lower against the dollar. Ivy has a market capitalization of $714,767.00 and $39.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ivy token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00491865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $633.29 or 0.06562155 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00068348 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027706 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005090 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Ivy Token Profile

IVY is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,021,072 tokens. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com . The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin

Ivy Token Trading

Ivy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ivy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

