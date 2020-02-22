J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Shares Down 7.1%

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72, 8,522,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 7,632,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.80.
J C Penney Company Profile (NYSE:JCP)
J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.
