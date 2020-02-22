J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Shares Down 7.1%

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72, 8,522,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 7,632,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCP. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 19,964 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 681.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,249 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J C Penney Company Profile (NYSE:JCP)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

