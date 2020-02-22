John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.2 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.15-5.35 EPS.

NYSE:JBT opened at $111.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $127.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.67.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

