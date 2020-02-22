Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Shares Down 8.1%

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) fell 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91, 1,176,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 586,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JE. ValuEngine downgraded Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Just Energy Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Just Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $150.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Just Energy Group by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Just Energy Group by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 742,095 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Just Energy Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Just Energy Group by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

