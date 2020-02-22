KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.80-1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. KBR also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.80-1.92 EPS.

KBR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. KBR has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. KBR’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. KBR’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.78.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

