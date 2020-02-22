Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE:KEY traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$36.19. 516,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,718. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$29.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.23.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

