Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Issues Earnings Results

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.47 million.

Shares of NYSE KL traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,769,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,562. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

