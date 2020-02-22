Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KL. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform spec under wgt rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from to in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

NYSE KL traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,769,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,591. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,254,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.