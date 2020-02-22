L Brands (NYSE:LB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.84. L Brands also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.85 EPS.

NYSE LB traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,587,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,842,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. L Brands has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on L Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group cut L Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands to a sell rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.70.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

