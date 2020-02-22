Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.55-3.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.55-3.69 EPS.

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.09. 997,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day moving average of $84.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $74.38 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.50.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.