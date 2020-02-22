Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.49

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.49 and traded as low as $17.36. Lendlease Group shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 1,047,073 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$17.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lendlease Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Lendlease Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

