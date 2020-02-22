Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.74-0.77 for the period. Lexington Realty Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.74-0.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,812. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $11.81.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.60.

In related news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.