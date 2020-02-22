Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Shares Gap Down to $0.85

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $0.85. Lianluo Smart shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 7,845,200 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lianluo Smart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

