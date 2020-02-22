Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.73. 216,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,936. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LILA. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

