Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter.

LILAK stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. 444,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,190. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

