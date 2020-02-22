Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%.

LTRPA traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 750,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,935. The stock has a market cap of $471.49 million, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.27. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $16.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

