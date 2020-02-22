Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. Life Storage also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.94-6.08 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.13.

LSI stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.50. 316,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,737. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $90.99 and a 52 week high of $119.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.16%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

