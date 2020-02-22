Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.94-6.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.99. Life Storage also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.94-6.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSI. Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.13.

Shares of LSI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. The stock had a trading volume of 316,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $90.99 and a 52-week high of $119.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.41 and its 200 day moving average is $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

