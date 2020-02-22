Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.61 million. Livent had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Livent updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.18-0.31 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.18-0.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,707. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

