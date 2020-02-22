LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.46-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. LKQ also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.46-2.58 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $33.04. 3,731,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,310. LKQ has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In related news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.