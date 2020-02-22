LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.46-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. LKQ also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.46-2.58 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $33.04. 3,731,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,310. LKQ has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About LKQ
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
