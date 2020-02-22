Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Gap Down to $5.16

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $5.16. Mallinckrodt shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 11,447,196 shares trading hands.

MNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

The firm has a market cap of $418.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 267,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 188,314 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,518.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after buying an additional 3,519,560 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 586,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 240,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

