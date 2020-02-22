Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Gap Down to $5.16

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $5.16. Mallinckrodt shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 11,447,196 shares trading hands.
MNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.
The firm has a market cap of $418.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
About Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)
Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.
