Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-3.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.375-2.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion.Mantech International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.08-3.23 EPS.

Shares of Mantech International stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.14. 565,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,951. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.10. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mantech International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mantech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.67.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

