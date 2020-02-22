Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Down 6.6%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.84, 1,531,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,108,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.22.

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Braunstein purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. 57.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

