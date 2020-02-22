Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1035 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.56-3.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MASI. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from to in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.36.

Shares of MASI traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.37. The stock had a trading volume of 373,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,519. Masimo has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $186.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,213,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 7,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $1,093,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,008,056.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,378 shares of company stock worth $9,435,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

