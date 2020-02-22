McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.27. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 5,129,075 shares.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUX. B. Riley boosted their target price on McEwen Mining from $3.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McEwen Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $438.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of -0.58.
About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.