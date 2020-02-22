MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.55-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. MEDNAX also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.55 to $0.63 EPS.

MEDNAX stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,222,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded MEDNAX from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MEDNAX from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.58.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

