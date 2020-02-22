Metadium (META) Hits Market Cap of $11.69 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including Bytex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Coinsuper. During the last week, Metadium has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $11.69 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.71 or 0.02948280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00227029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00143002 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Bytex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

