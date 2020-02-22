Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Gap Up to $5.20

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $5.20. Michaels Companies shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 8,696,800 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

The stock has a market cap of $727.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

