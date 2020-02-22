Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Trading Down 8.7%

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) shares fell 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83, 2,097,011 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 4,293,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Several research firms have commented on MGEN. Robert W. Baird downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 169,086 shares in the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

