Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Down 7.4%

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) shares traded down 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $164.46 and last traded at $164.90, 1,773,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,221,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.58 and a beta of -0.01.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.18, for a total transaction of $2,306,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,917,327.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total transaction of $3,435,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,321 shares of company stock valued at $32,870,872 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mongodb by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mongodb by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Mongodb by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mongodb by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Mongodb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,964,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

