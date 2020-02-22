Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0011 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 48.5% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $621,863.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,648.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.37 or 0.02715794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.96 or 0.03895696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.00772263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.00842194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00098197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009905 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00029770 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00638246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,343,324,497 coins and its circulating supply is 5,435,074,497 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

