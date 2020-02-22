Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Trading Down 9.8%

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)’s share price traded down 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.89, 718,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 149% from the average session volume of 289,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Nlight in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.78 million, a PE ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 2.45.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nlight Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,067.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 20,405 shares of company stock worth $419,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nlight during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 352.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 43.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 19.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

