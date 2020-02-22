Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.51. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCLH. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.97. 4,549,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,502. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

