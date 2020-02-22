Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.40-5.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCLH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.73.

NASDAQ NCLH traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.97. 4,549,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,502. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $45.64 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

