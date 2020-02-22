Novacoin Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Novacoin has a total market cap of $788,939.00 and $777.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00050085 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00067008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001201 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,662.90 or 1.00126440 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000900 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00071553 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

