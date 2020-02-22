NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Gap Down to $78.97

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $82.92, but opened at $78.97. NuVasive shares last traded at $75.16, with a volume of 2,391,200 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NuVasive from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in NuVasive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NuVasive by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,009,000 after buying an additional 205,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NuVasive by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 37,196 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

