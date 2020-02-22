ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.44 to $3.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.44-3.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.57.

OGS stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $94.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,603. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.21. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $96.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.98%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

