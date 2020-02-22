Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Earns Media Impact Rating of -5.00

News headlines about Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Origin Energy earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

OGFGY remained flat at $$5.15 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. Origin Energy has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in energy retailing, power generation, and natural gas production businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Central Australia; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.