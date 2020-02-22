Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

NYSE OEC traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $17.64. 752,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

