Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Williams Capital raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Otter Tail stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.41. The stock had a trading volume of 75,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,029. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $215.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

