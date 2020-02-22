Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.0379

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 97.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Peony has a market cap of $82,465.00 and $2,151.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last week, Peony has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,298,380 coins and its circulating supply is 2,178,552 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

