Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.38-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.44-1.49 EPS.
NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. 795,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,571. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
About Perdoceo Education
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.
