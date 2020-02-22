Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.38-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.44-1.49 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. 795,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,571. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

