Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.44-1.49 EPS.

Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.17. 795,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,571. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 11.15%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

