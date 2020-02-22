Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.44-1.49 EPS.
Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.17. 795,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,571. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 11.15%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Perdoceo Education
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.
