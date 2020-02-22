Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.44-1.49 EPS.
A number of research firms have commented on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. 795,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,571. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $22.50.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.
