Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-1.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.44-1.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. 795,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,571. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

