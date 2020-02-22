Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFNX shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Pfenex in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfenex in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Pfenex news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $31,140.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pfenex by 217.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pfenex by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfenex by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfenex by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pfenex in the third quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 137,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,709. Pfenex has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

