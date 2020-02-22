Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $5.51

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.51. Plug Power shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 24,416,977 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $425,995.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,213.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,999 shares of company stock worth $915,996. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

